DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 in Del Valle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said paramedics and Austin Fire crews responded to the westbound lanes of 71 near Cheviot Lane just west of Highway 973 around 9:12 p.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on the adult patient but the person died at the scene, according to ATCEMS.