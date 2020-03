CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department tweeted around 9:49 a.m. that they were at the scene of a shooting located in the 2000 block of Bindon Drive. CPPD says a victim is being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers are working to locate the suspect but say there is no immediate threat to the public.