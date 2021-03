DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person has died after a crash in Del Valle on Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the crash involving a motorcyclist and another driver just before 8:15 p.m.

A Tweet from ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead in the 10600 block of FM 812. The area is west of Circuit of the Americas.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area.