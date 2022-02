LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — FM 620 in Lakeway shut down Sunday night after a driver hit a pedestrian.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the intersection of FM 620 and Clara Van Street, which is near Lakeway City Park, around 6:45 p.m.

A tweet from ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead.

Lakeway police, who responded to the scene as well, said all lanes of FM 620 between Pheasant Lane and Kollmeyer Drive had to be shut down. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.