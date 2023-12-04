LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after officials said they drowned in Lake Travis over the weekend.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office assisted Austin-Travis County EMS in responding to a water rescue in the 1200 block of Dusk Street in Lago Vista, according to TCSO.

The Lake Travis Task Force also responded to the water rescue, which was later changed to a drowning call, medics said.

According to TCSO, the person was pulled from the water by family, and resuscitation efforts were performed by medics, which were unsuccessful.

The adult was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.

TCSO said it is investigating the incident, but it will be up to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Furthermore, officials said this is not being investigated as a suspicious death.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.