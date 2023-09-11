Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 11, 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle southeast of Austin in Travis County on Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly after 4 p.m., medics said they responded to a report of a confirmed crash with a vehicle pinned by an 18-wheeler near U.S. Highway 183 and Evelyn Road. Medics said a person was reported to be unconscious.

Travis County Starflight also responded to the scene, medics said.

The adult, who was not identified Monday, was removed, and medics said CPR was performed. However, the person was later pronounced dead on the scene, medics said.

Drivers should expect traffic delays as roads remain closed for investigation. No other information was released Monday.