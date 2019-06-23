Woman hurt, rescued after jet ski collision at Pace Bend Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was reportedly hurt after two jet skis collided in the water at Pace Bend Park west of Austin on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said initial reports were that a person was hurt and in the water after the collision around 4:53 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pace Bend Road.

Bystanders helped move her to the shore.

Pedernales Fire Department said she was stable and STAR Flight was taking her to the hospital. ATCEMS said she had serious injuries that were not expected to threaten her life.