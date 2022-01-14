1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on FM 620 in west Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — One person died in a crash in west Travis County Friday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two cars collided on 5600 North Farm to Market Road 620, west of Steiner Ranch Boulevard.

One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with injuries that may be serious.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said FM 620 is shut down completely in the area, but deputies worked to open single lanes. The Texas Department of Transportation said initially “traffic is getting by, albeit slowly, on the shoulder. Expect major delays.”