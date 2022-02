DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead following a vehicle fire in Del Valle Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 15908-16113 blocks of FM 812 Road for a vehicle rescue, with reports of a potential vehicle fire. The accident happened near the intersection of Peterson Road.

Officials confirmed one person died and one adult patient was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with potentially serious injuries.