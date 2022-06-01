MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are working to control a fire at an old racetrack in Manor.

The fire is taking place at 8901 Hill Lane, the site of the former Manor Downs grandstand, according to Travis County ESD No. 12. It’s located near Manor Middle School and north of U.S. Highway 290 East.

ESD No. 12 said the grandstand was being demolished, and now it’s “partially involved” in fire.

Austin Business Journal reported in 2021 the track, which used to host horse races and concerts, shut down more than a decade ago. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial LLC planned to turn the site into an industrial park featuring six buildings.

