Officials to announce arrest in attempted arson, vandalism of Travis County Democrats office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department Arson Investigators and the FBI are announcing an arrest in an incident involving a person who tried to vandalize and start a fire at the Travis County Democratic Party Headquarters earlier this week.

AFD originally reported an unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage throwing something at the door of the headquarters on East Sixth and Navasota just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. On the second try, the object broke the window.

The suspect put something, what AFD is calling the “incendiary device,” inside the door near a stack of papers. Officials said it was then the fire started to be visible, but the incendiary device did not catch fire, just the papers it was near.

Broken windows outside Travis Co. Democratic office following possible arson. (KXAN, Nabil Remadna)

Officials are scheduled to discuss the arrest and other details at a press conference Friday afternoon. You can watch the conference on KXAN.com or on KXAN’s Facebook Page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.