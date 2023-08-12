TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, the Austin Fire Department said on Twitter.

Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville fire departments all assisted Travis County ESD #1 with the fully-involved structure fire, according to AFD.

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy Jodi Gregg

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy Jodi Gregg

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

The Austin, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Departments assisted Travis County ESD #1 with a fully-involved structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday, Aug. 12. | Courtesy ESD #1

Crews were still actively battling the fire with high winds as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured during the fire, according to ESD #1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.