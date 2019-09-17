Officials identify swimmer who died at Lake Travis Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old swimmer who died at Lake Travis on Saturday.

At about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, rescue officials were dispatched to Thurman Cove at Lake Travis after a caller reported that Akeem Albert Cameron of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was “having trouble staying above the water,” TCSO officials wrote in a release Tuesday.

After searching for hours, officials found Cameron’s body and removed it from the water around 6 p.m.

“Detectives are investigating the incident and an investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office,” TCSO officials wrote.

Cameron is the third person to die in Lake Travis this year. A diver died after trying to fix a broken pump Feb. 21, and another man died while swimming June 17 in the Rough Hollow area.