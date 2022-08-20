TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man was arrested Aug. 14 in connection to an assault resulting in an injury to a disabled person.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnny Ebbs, 27, was accused of striking a resident at a special needs group home where he worked.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported a man arrived at their church during a service claiming he had been assaulted at his group home in the 14000 block of Bois D Arc.

Court records said the victim was being treated for bleeding and laceration to their face when deputies arrived.

The victim told officials he was seated in the living room at the home when Ebbs approached and then shoved him before hitting him several times in the face.

The arrest report said deputies were familiar with Ebbs from prior calls for service in the area.

When police arrived at the group home and began speaking with the suspect, a deputy noted in a report Ebbs was covering his right hand and knuckles with his left hand as he explained that he did not know how the victim received the injuries. The report later said a deputy saw redness, swelling and lacerations on Ebbs’ right knuckles.

While interviewing other residents at the facility, deputies said Ebbs attempted to follow and supervise the conversations.

One resident at the facility said he witnessed Ebbs attack the victim. The witness said Ebbs pushed the victim from a highchair in the living room and punched him multiple times in the face.

The witness also told deputies that Ebbs told them to mop up the blood from the floor just before deputies arrived. The report noted a mop and wet floor were visible in the living room area.

Ebbs was taken to the Travis County jail and was listed under a $15,000 bond. As of Aug. 20, Ebbs remained in custody.

While documents did not connect Ebbs to a previous case, KXAN wrote a report in 2019 for a man with a similar name, age and mugshot for another assault case that resulted in the death of an unborn child.

KXAN has reached out to Ebbs’ attorney and the group home where the incident happened. This story will be updated if a statement is provided.