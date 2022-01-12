Nonprofit pushed out of Manor due to unaffordability

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A local non-profit built from the ground up in Manor says it’s been pushed out due to affordability issues.

The Hoofbeat Academy serves differently abled students through horse therapy. Hoofbeats Academy’s mission is to enhance quality of life for children and adults with disability by providing adaptive horsemanship and therapeutic riding services.

“We call it a place to be, belong and become,” said Meshelle Rives, owner of Hoofbeats Academy.

Hoofbeats Academy students at Manor location (Courtesy of Meshelle Rives)

For 16 years, Meshelle’s nonprofit has lived by that mission — until 2021.

“Life had progressed and needs had changed and the opportunity to sell the property was good, and so they made that choice,” said Rives. “We knew the day would come.”

The Manor property Hoofbeats used for 16 years sold for a price the landlord couldn’t pass up.

“It’s definitely the market and real estate that has made a big impression. We’re also in the shadow of the Tesla plant on the tollway. That has had an impact,” said Rives. “Our program has depended on the generosity of others.”





Hoofbeats Academy Members Daisy and Neal (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Meshelle found a property in Lampasas that was willing to take them in, but it’s located an hour and a half outside of where many of her students live, so the location is only temporary.

Because of the long commute time, the organization hasn’t seen a student in six months.

“We just are not financially able to purchase a property and build a facility,” said Rives.

For now, Daisy, Uno and Neal (Hoofbeat’s therapy animals) have gone without visitors until they can find a new place to hang their sign.

“There is a great need out here, but we would like to return to the greater Austin area,” said Rives. “We have had a couple visitors because they miss us, but we have not been able to deliver services.”

To learn more about the Hoofbeats Academy and how you can help, you can visit the organization’s website.