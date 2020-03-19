No positive COVID-19 cases in Travis County jails, says Sheriff’s Office

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Travis County jails, as of Thursday, and the Sheriff’s Office is taking extra precautions to protect against the spread of the virus, according to an office spokesperson.

The Sheriff’s Office has put new processes in place to screen and isolate inmates with possible symptoms of the virus.

To date, three inmates with possible symptoms have been isolated for observation. Two of those inmates have been cleared and one remains in isolation, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement released Thursday.

KXAN received several emails this week indicating inmates in Travis County jail had tested positive for coronavirus; however, that is false, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“COVID-19 is certainly on the minds of all inside our jail facilities and keeping a clean, sterile environment is something our staff is even more committed to,” it wrote to KXAN. “Sanitization of Central Booking is occurring 3 times a shift. This includes all flat surfaces and common touchpoints. Hand Sanitizer is available to all at the entrance and throughout the facility and a sink has been installed in the sally port so anyone may wash their hands when entering or exiting the building,”

The Sheriff’s Office is taking the following steps in its jails:

Screening everyone entering the facility for fever

Questioning incoming arrestees on health

Isolating anyone suspected of having symptoms of COVID-19

Housing isolated inmates in negative airflow cells away from the general population

There are currently 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin and Travis County.

