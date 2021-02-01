No Bee Cave Bob this year: Armadillo Day in Texas canceled for 2021 due to pandemic

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — Texas’ longtime twist on Groundhog Day, Armadillo Day, is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bee Cave Bob, the armadillo who has been weather forecasting for 12 years, will be staying at his barn in La Grange, according to his handler Ralph Fisher.

Tuesday would’ve been the 12th year for the tradition.

“Bee Cave Bob is very disappointed that the event is canceled this year but looks forward to next year,” Fisher said.

Last year, the armadillo predicted an early spring for 2020. His movements can even suggest when crops should be planted for farmers.