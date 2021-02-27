New Travis County group aims to supply minority communities with PPE in fight against COVID-19

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new group will launch Saturday with the goal to supply “Black and Brown communities” with personal protective equipment, cleaning, and hygiene supplies.

Uplift Austin will host distribution events starting in the eastern crescent of Travis County.

The distribution is supported by various nonprofits and organizations including Contigo Wellness, Austin Latino Coalition, Hispanic Star, Del Valle Community Coalition, American Youthworks, Black Leaders Collective, Central Texas Allied Health Institute, KDH Giving Fund, Hustle for the Cause and Southwest Key.

Uplift Austin officials will also distribute a limited amount of water and food at various sites.

Saturday, February 27 distribution sites from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

• 4926 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702 (PODER office)

• 7601 Dixie Drive, Austin, TX 78744 (Palm Elementary School)

• 5201 Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617 (Del Valle High School)

• 6601 Felix Ave, Austin, TX 78741 (Latino HealthCare Forum Office)

The distributions will resume early March.