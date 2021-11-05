New Pflugerville initiative aims to close employment gap as national hiring rebounds

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021, file photo, a help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — A new initiative in Pflugerville is aimed at closing the gap in employment in Central Texas.

Skillpoint Alliance, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation and Council Member Rudy Metayer announced the Pflugerville Career Development Challenge on Friday. The challenge comes as a recent U.S. Labor Department Job Report stated that unemployment across the country was down to 4.6%.

“Pflugerville is expected to still be among the highest rates of unemployment in Central Texas,” a news release about the challenge said.

According to the initiative, construction jobs are up by 44,000 jobs, but still 150,000 below its February 2020 level. Manufacturing jobs increased by 60,000 nationally, but still down 270,000 since February 2020.

The initiative will provide free training programs in the area and comes alongside National Career Development Month in November.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.