TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis Central Appraisal District‘s board of directors announced Wednesday it appointed Leana Mann as its upcoming chief appraiser.

Currently, Mann works as the district’s deputy chief appraiser, per a Wednesday release. She has worked with the district for more than a decade, previously serving as a staff accountant, the finance and facilities director as well as the deputy chief of operations.

Mann graduated from Texas State University and has a government finance officer certification, per the release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve Travis County taxpayers and ensure that our appraisals are equitable, accurate, and fair,” she said in the release. “The District will remain committed to being accessible and transparent so that all residents have the support they need to navigate the property tax system.”

Mann’s upcoming role includes overseeing and managing a team of more than 150 employees who are “working toward appraising all property in Travis County at 100 percent of market value,” the release added. Mann replaced former Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler, who is set to retire early next year after more than 34 years of working with the district.