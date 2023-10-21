TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Central Health opened a new health and wellness center in eastern Travis County on Saturday.

The Hornsby Bend Health & Wellness Center will have primary care services, integrated behavioral health services, oral health assessments, specialty care services via telehealth and a community gathering space, according to Central Health.

The new facility is located in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood at 3700 Gilbert Road, Austin. The center was temporarily located on Webberville Road.

Central Health, the Travis County hospital district, is also building a wellness center in Del Valle. This health and wellness center will have primary care, dental care, integrated mental health and pharmacy services, according to the healthcare district. This center began construction in 2022 and is expected to open by the end of the year.

Central Health also announced in April it will build a medical complex in northeast Austin to fill healthcare gaps in the area. The $90.5 million facility will have clinical, pharmacy, recovery and rehabilitation services, a release said.

Another Central Health facility in east Austin is under construction. The Rosewood-Zaragosa Specialty Care Clinic will help patients with low income and without health insurance, according to Central Health.