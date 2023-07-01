AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a meeting Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved $6.5 million in loan documents for Foundation Communities’ affordable housing project, Juniper Creek. It’s expected to open in late 2023 at 11630 North Lamar Boulevard.

The project is meant to mainly benefit families making below 60% of the area’s median income, with 20% of units set aside for those experiencing homelessness.

The construction of the 110 units is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Previously, the court had approved a contract from Mobile Loaves and Fishes for their Community First! village for $35 million, and a $3 million contract with The Other Ones Foundation for their Esperanza community.

It also unanimously approved a Caritas Affordable housing contract that gives $6.4 million to the Cairn Point at Cameron development to help those experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this year, Foundation Communities opened a different affordable housing project called Zilker Studios.

KXAN Investigates spoke to a UT Professor who said Texas is the state that spent the second least on housing, behind only Nebraska.