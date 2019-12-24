New ABIA tech helps travelers park, find cars faster in expanded garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holiday travelers will notice changes at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this year, especially those parking in a newly-expanded garage.

ABIA rolled out new equipment last week aimed at speeding up the payment process when entering and exiting parking areas.

But the new ticketing kiosks caused delays in the days following the launch, with one traveler writing on Twitter it took her husband 40 minutes to exit the garage.

“Sitting in this parking traffic after an entire day of flight delays is a miserable ending to a miserable day,” another wrote.

Bryce Dubee, a public information specialist with ABIA, said they haven’t seen those same delays in recent days and that the new system will be faster and easier to use as time goes on.

“One of the main reasons we saw that,” said ABIA spokesman Bryce Dubee, “was primarily travelers who had come through, parked at the garage on the old system and came back through on the new system.”

In addition to the new kiosks, people parking at ABIA will also notice a new entrance to the two garages and big electronic signs overhead directing traffic.

Parking garage changes

The Blue Garage, ABIA’s newest parking option, has also undergone recent changes. The first two floors opened last Christmas, and this year there are three more floors open for travelers.

Plus, new overhead cameras alert drivers to open parking spaces and can help find a car when travelers return.

Hundreds of cameras are trained on a few parking spots each, and every camera is also equipped with a color-changing light. If the light is green, it means there’s at least one spot open in the immediate vicinity; if it’s red, the spots that camera monitors are full.

Drivers just need to look for green among the rows of red to find a spot.

And those camera, Dubee explained, make it easier to find a car, too. “You come back, you can’t remember where you parked,” he said, “you can actually go to a kiosk, look up your license plate, and it’ll show you exactly where your spot is in the garage.”

2040 Master Plan

ABIA is still working to open the final level of the Blue Garage, which will eventually accommodate 6,000 vehicles.

It’s part of the airport’s 2040 Master Plan, published a year ago. Analysts expect 31 million annual passengers to flow through ABIA by 2037, compared to fewer than 16 million in 2018.

Airport passenger traffic is growing at about 9% a year, Dubee said, several times that of other major airports, and the plan aims to prepare ABIA for the sustained growth.

ABIA’s busiest days are not around holidays, but around Austin’s major events, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Formula One races at Circuit of the Americas.

The Monday following the latter saw 31,000 passengers come through the airport. The busiest expected day around Christmas, Dubee said, was Monday, when ABIA expected to seer about 26,000 travelers.