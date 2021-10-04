New $1.4B budget for Travis County includes funding for elections office, mental health services

FILE: June 2020 – Elections officials in Travis County will be giving voters popsicle sticks to use at the booth. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners last month unanimously approved a $1.4 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The budget went into effect Friday.

In addition to annual general fund operating costs, the new budget includes funding for the elections office ($5.8 million), mental health services ($5.1 million), emergency services ($1.1 million) and permanent supportive housing ($600,000).

“Our FY 2022 budget directly addresses what our community has told us to prioritize,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a statement “We are making significant investments into community-based services, such as mental health and behavioral health services, elections, opioid treatment programs, permanent supportive housing, emergency response, and so much more.”

For overdose and medication-assisted treated, $175,000 is being set aside.

Read a summary of the new county budget online here.