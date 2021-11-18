Navy veteran short of one credit receives high school diploma 50 years later

Editor’s Note: Del Valle ISD clarified Galloway’s role and this story has been updated to reflect Galloway served in the Navy and recruited for special forces and SEALs.

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Cornell Galloway left Del Valle High School 50 years ago, when he was just one credit short of graduating. At Del Valle ISD’s board meeting on Nov. 16, he finally received the diploma he missed out on all those years ago.

Earlier this week Galloway — who spent more than two decades in the U.S Navy, including time in Vietnam — had reached out to the district to inquire about completing his diploma, a longtime goal of his. Galloway also recruited for Navy special forces and Seals.

Del Valle ISD’s Executive Director of Academics and Accountability Dr. Ana Rush and Student Data Administrator Connie Philips, was able to locate Galloway’s transcript and determine he was only one P.E. credit short of graduation. Following review with Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle, the district granted him the credit.

Executive Director of Academics and Accountability Dr. Ana Rush, Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle, and Board President Rebecca A. Birch presenting diploma at Nov. 16 Board Meeting. (Courtesy to Del Valle ISD)



“We know Mr. Galloway more than completed the requirements for his P.E credit,” Tielle said. “We are extremely proud of our newest graduate and all he accomplished during his distinguished career.

Galloway who joined the board meeting via zoom said “I’m lost for words this is a long time coming. There’s something about not finishing what you started, and to get my diploma, I didn’t know how to do it.”

He especially thanked Rush and Phillips for helping him make this happen.