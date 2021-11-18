Navy Seal short of one credit receives high school diploma 50 years later

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Cornell Galloway left Del Valle High School 50 years ago, when he was just one credit short of graduating. At Del Valle ISD’s board meeting on Nov. 16, he finally received the diploma he missed out on all those years ago.

Earlier this week Galloway — who spent 26 years in the U.S Navy, including time in Vietnam — had reached out to the district to inquire about completing his diploma, a longtime goal of his.

The district’s Data and Accountability Department, which included Executive Director Dr. Ana Rush and Del Valle ISD Student Data Administrator Connie Philips, was able to locate Galloway’s transcript and determine that he was only one P.E. credit short of graduation. Following review with Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle, the district granted him the credit.

Executive Director of Data and Accountability Dr. Ana Rush, Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle, and Board President Rebecca A. Birch presenting diploma at Nov. 16 Board Meeting. (Courtesy to Del Valle ISD)



“Throughout his years of service to our nation as a Navy Seal, we know Mr. Galloway more than completed the requirements for his P.E credit,” Tielle said. “We are extremely proud of our newest graduate and all he accomplished during his distinguished career.

Galloway who joined the board meeting via zoom said “I’m lost for words this is a long time coming. There’s something about not finishing what you started, and to get my diploma, I didn’t know how to do it.”

He especially thanked Rush and Phillips for helping him make this happen.