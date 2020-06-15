Natural gas flaring begins June 22 in Del Valle, will produce large, controlled flame

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Atmos Energy says it’ll have crews and contractors overseeing natural gas flaring for about a week in Del Valle starting June 22.

Atmos Energy says the process will result in a large, controlled flame that will make “moderate” noise. Flaring removes natural gas from a section of a line so crews can work on the line safely, the energy company says.

The work will be from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22-29 at 7211 Farm to Market Road 973, which is just south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and west of State Highway 130.

The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Sheriff’s Office and local dispatch offices have been notified, the energy company says.