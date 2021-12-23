Musk: Austin Tesla plant grand opening, public tours coming in early 2022

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. After making a promise on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker’s stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tesla’s gigafactory in Travis County is set to open in style come early next year.

CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter Sunday, “Tesla will hold a Giga Texas grand opening party with factory tours for the community in early 2022.”

Tesla will hold a Giga Texas grand opening party with factory tours for the community in early 2022 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2021

This comes after Musk said last week the new factory will create at least 20,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs.

Tesla picked the site off State Highway 130 just north of Highway 71 for its gigafactory in July 2020, and in October of this year, Musk announced the company’s headquarters would move to Austin.

Construction of the $1.1 billion plant is on track to be completed by the end of 2021, according to state filings obtained by the Austin Business Journal.