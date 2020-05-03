Multiple Travis County parks closed due to too many visitors

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Pace Bend Park and Reimers Ranch Park were closed for the second consecutive Sunday “in order to manage the safety of visitors and staff.”

A tweet from Travis County parks said the two parks had to be closed early in the afternoon due to a “large number of visitors.”

Pace Bend Park was closed for the second straight day after too many people visited park on Saturday. The park, located in Spicewood, was also closed last Sunday, May 26 due to overcrowding.

Pace Bend and Reimers Ranch will open again on Monday, but with limited capacity, according to Travis County.

Arkansas Bend Park in Lago Vista re-opened Sunday with limited capacity following an early closure on Saturday.

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation would like to remind people that Barton Springs Pool, Barking Springs and the spillway below Barton Springs Pool are closed. Officials are asking for voluntary compliance.