Multiple Travis County parks close early again after hitting capacity limits

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Several Travis County parks were closed early to additional guests on Sunday due to capacity restrictions, according to tweets from Travis County Parks.

In what is becoming a normal trend over recent weekends, Pace Bend and Reimers Ranch Park reached capacity and closed around 1 p.m. Sunday in an effort to adhere to Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening executive order and CDC guidelines of social distancing.

Additionally, Arkansas Bend and Mansfield Dam Park reached capacity around 2 p.m. and were closed to additional visitors. The county’s parks department says those parks will reopen Monday, but again under capacity limits.

Pace Bend Park closed early due to capacity limits on Friday and Saturday, as well. Reimer’s Ranch, Arkansas Bend and Mansfield Dam Parks were forced to close early to additional visitors on Saturday.

Travis County parks are open for day-use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and bring their own hand sanitizer. Additionally, no groups larger than five people are allowed.