Multiple injured, including children in head-on southeast Travis County crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash in southeast Travis County on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Travis County Fire and Rescue and STAR Flight responded to the crash at 11400 Maha Loop Rd. around 5:30 p.m.

An ATCEMS spokeswoman said STAR Flight is expected to transport one pediatric patient, and two other pediatric patients are to be transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center by ground with potentially serious injuries. Plus, two adults will be transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center by ground with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Three ambulances were dispatched and one district commander also went to the scene.