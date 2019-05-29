Multiple break-ins in one school year at Decker Middle School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District is once again investigating a break-in at Decker Middle School.

The latest incident happened over the Memorial Day Weekend, and the district officials said this isn't the first time something like this has happened at that school.

"We can't say any specifics because it's an ongoing investigation, but we are working with our law enforcement partners to make sure that the investigation moves forward in a speedy way," said Scott Thomas, Manor ISD's communication director.

KXAN obtained some pictures that showed damage inside the school. They showed shattered glasses in hallways and in cafeteria. It also appeared the suspects rummaged through a food pantry.

"It's really unfortunate when something like this happens. This is a community. It's a home to a lot of people," Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the break-in happened Sunday night. Last Friday was the students' last day before their summer vacation. He said the building has security cameras inside and outside.

Thomas also confirmed there were other break-ins this school year.

"Whenever something like this does happen, we stop and evaluate our safety measures and say what can we do to make sure that this doesn't happen again," he said. "We wish that there weren't individuals out there who treat our schools, communities this way, but we're going to learn, adapt and make sure the same vulnerabilities can't be exploited multiple times."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the scene Monday afternoon. Manor ISD said they're actively investigating.