PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died following a crash along the SH 130 Frontage Road in Pflugerville on Saturday morning, Pflugerville officials confirmed Sunday.

Officials said the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Kelly Lane and FM 685/SH 130 Frontage Road. A motorcyclist heading north on FM 685 hit a vehicle driving east on Kelly Lane, with the motorcyclist confirmed deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, with officials adding no arrest had been made.