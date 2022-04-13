MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews restored power to customers near Manor after an outage, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

The cooperative said the outage came from a substation that serves more than 5,000 members near Manor. Power was restored to more than 1,700 just before 7:45 p.m.

The outage cause is unknown, Bluebonnet said.

Bluebonnet said those affected can get updates by texting STATUS to 85700. You can also view the outage information online.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.