More deputies on lakes, roads during holiday weekend

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols during the Memorial Day weekend.

Their Lake Patrol unit will be fully staffed and be looking for intoxicated boaters on Lake Travis. There will be more DWI, traffic and patrol units on area roads as well, looking for intoxicated drivers and other traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office is also coordinating patrols with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people that while COVID-19 has changed some aspects on how deputies interact with the public, social distancing won’t stop them from making DWI arrests.

“We remind everyone to be safe and courteous out there and as always, buckle up, and don’t drink and drive,” the sheriff’s office said.