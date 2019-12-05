Mom sues Lakeway Flying Club and others after children’s father dies in fiery crash

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman is suing a flying club and a flight instructor after a man was killed and another was critically injured in a plane crash in Lakeway last March.

Gracie Casanova filed it on behalf of her two children, who were left behind after their father died in the fiery crash on March 14. The suit claims the Lakeway Flying Club and its owner, Corwin Bull, were both negligent and failed to keep the plane in “airworthy condition” and that the flight the instructor, Randall Scott Nelson, didn’t make sure the plane was safe for flight.

KXAN reached out to Bull for comment, but he said he had none at the time of this report.

At the time of the crash, which was about 1:40 p.m., police say the single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk airplane was attempting to land at Lakeway Airpark and made multiple approaches. According to the crash report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane hit the ground at the intersection of Lakeway Boulevard and The Hills Drive after the third attempt at landing.

RELATED: Small plane crashes while attempting to land leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt

The plane missed a neighborhood park that was being used by kids on Spring Break by about 150 feet.

The certified flight instructor, Nelson, was seriously injured, but the student pilot, identified in the lawsuit as Kevin Wayne Anderson, died from his injuries.

“What is not clear is the condition of the aircraft before the flight, whether it had problems that should have been disclosed to the student or disclosed by the pilot,” said Michael Slack, the attorney representing Casanova. “We need to do the best job that we can for these two little girls and make sure they have the support that their father is no longer providing to them.”

Casanova is seeking “all wrongful death damages to which she is entitled to recover” on behalf of her two children.