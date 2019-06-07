Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Road closed sign (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A warrant is out for a mother's arrest for allegedly driving through flood barricades at a low water crossing with her children in the car.

According to court documents, on May 8 around 1:30 p.m., a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's office was checking the low water crossing near the 10300 block of Lake Beach Dr.

When the deputy got there, he saw rushing water with debris going over the bridge that he estimated to be about 1.5 feet deep, but likely deeper toward the center of the bridge because of its higher structure on its ends.

He closed the roadway and requested that Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources respond with barricades. Around 3 p.m. they were placed, blocking both sides of the bridge with signs that read "Water on Road."

While the deputy was making sure the barriers were properly placed on the road, he noticed a silver 2005 Acura drive around the barricade, slow to near a stop, then he said he saw the driver go through the water over the road.

He pulled over the driver, identified as Maren Jade Louis-Ferdinand, 35, who had her three kids inside the car with her — a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old.

She admitted to the deputy that she drove around the barricades because she thought they were placed as a precaution by someone in the neighborhood.

Louis-Ferdinand is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, but is not in custody, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.