Mike Ramos, Javier Ambler cases to go in front of grand jury by end of March, DA says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says he’ll present cases involving Javier Ambler and Mike Ramos before the current grand jury term expires in March.

Garza released details on all pending cases, three indicted and 23 unindicted, regarding potential law enforcement misconduct Thursday. The Ambler and Ramos cases were left to Garza in September by former district attorney Margaret Moore, and Garza will present those cases before the March 31 grand jury expiration date.

Details on six additional cases involving police shootings or in-custody deaths that happened prior to Garza’s tenure were also included, the oldest dating back to March 2018.

The cases are handled by the District Attorney Office’s Civil Rights Unit. Ambler died March 28, 2019 in the custody of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Ramos died after Austin Police Department officers shot him April 24, 2020.

Ramos’ mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officer who fired the shots that killed him, Christopher Taylor.

Former Williamson County Robert Chody was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge in September in relation to the Ambler case. Jason Nassour, the county’s general counsel, was also indicted for tampering with evidence.

The chase leading to Ambler’s death was recorded by a production crew for the A&E reality show “Live PD,” but that footage was never aired and was later destroyed.

