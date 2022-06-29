Manor Police believe a group of 3-5 men, described as both Hispanic and Black, left the scene of a home invasion June 28 in this car. (MPD photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Police are looking for a group of men who held “several victims under the age of 19” at gunpoint during a suspected home invasion June 28.

MPD said 3-5 men, described as a mix of Hispanic and Black men, “unlawfully entered the residence,” on Andesite Road in the Stonewater subdivision. That’s north of downtown Manor and near Manor High School.

MPD didn’t give details on what was taken from the home, only that “certain items” were taken. The men left the home in what’s believed to be a 2011-2015 dark blue 2-door Ford Mustang convertible.

MPD said it believes the attack was targeted and there isn’t any danger to the public.

If you know the men could be or have seen the car, call MPD at 512-272-8177 and ask to speak with Detective Milton, MPD said.