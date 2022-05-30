AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor New Tech High School has only been around a few years, but the band is already making a name for themselves on the national stage.

Monday students will show off everything they have learned as they march in the Memorial Day parade at our nation’s capital.

“It is history for Manor, I think,” said junior snare drummer, Malachi Mathis.

“It is honestly an honor to be selected,” said drum major William Webb.

Judging by the trophies and awards the Manor New Tech High School Marching Band has already racked up, it’s easy to see why the students were picked to play.

“We have been able to advance to region and area, and we have had all state-ers in our band,” said Webb. “It is amazing.”

Right now the band practices in the gym, but its hope is to eventually have its own band hall.

“This is not our eternal home,” said band director Chris Thomsen. “So, it would definitely help to be in the works for a band hall and all the things we need for that.”

In fact, not having a band hall has inspired them to keep pushing for success.

“In the next 20, 30 years I just hope we keep becoming more and more successful,” said Webb.

“I feel like the music we produced this year, and the music we are going to produce in the future is just beyond beautiful,” said Mathis.

The Manor New Tech Marching Band will perform at noon. The performance will be live streamed online.