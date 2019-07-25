Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (ABJ/KXAN) — Interested in becoming Willie Nelson’s neighbor? Land close to the iconic Texas country singer’s ranch is available for somewhere around $30 million, according to the Austin Business Journal.

A Houston businessman is selling the 632 acre tract of land near Lake Travis that his family has owned since the 1970s.

The land is located on the south side of the lake and is directly across the road from Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch.

The listing company, NewQuest Properties, expects the property to sell for more than $30 million.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal