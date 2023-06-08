SPICEWOOD (KXAN) — A massive sports complex is opening in southwest Travis County.

The Bee Creek Sports Complex features five synthetic turf fields that can host a wide variety of athletic events and competitions.

The $28 million project was funded by Travis County’s 2017 park bond package.

Following five years of construction, the state-of-the-art athletic facility is now finished.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday within the complex, which is located at 4440 Bee Creek Road.

Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard says the 70-acre complex was built through an agreement with the City of Lakeway.

“This is our first ball fields, really west of I-35,” she said. “I’m excited that Travis County is able to have this.”

The facility’s fields are built for soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse and flag football.

All five fields are equipped with LED Musco lighting, designed to meet ‘dark-sky friendly’ standards.

The complex also includes a playground, team meeting facility, restrooms and over 400 paved parking spaces.

Commissioner Howard believes it’ll bring more athletic opportunities to an area where the population has boomed in recent years.

“There’s a waiting list right now for youth sports, and this will help alleviate some of the demand,” she explained.

This weekend, the complex will host a lacrosse tournament.

Field use is by reservation only, which can be made through the Travis County Parks website.

Long term, local leaders are trying to add two more turf fields to the Bee Creek Sports Complex.

This would be made possible if the upcoming 2023 Travis County bond package is approved, which will be on the ballot in November.

If passed by voters, Travis County plans to start construction on those fields as early as 2024.