Martin Harry files ethics complaint against opponent José Garza in Travis County DA race

According to the Texas Ethics Commission, it has received 213 sworn complaints this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The GOP candidate running for Travis County District Attorney has filed a complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission over what he calls “inconsistencies” in his opponent’s campaign finance reports.

Martin Harry claims he found several different discrepancies between reports from the Democratic candidate José Garza and political action committees supporting Garza. On Thursday, KXAN investigators reported TEC has agreed to investigate one of Harry’s allegations.

Harry claims Garza failed to report a combined $12,000 spent by the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC for polling, reported as two separate in-kind contributions to his campaign. The TEC only claimed jurisdiction over this one allegation and denied to investigate the other claims made by Harry.

“This is very common when political opponents are doing any kind of what we call ‘oppo research’ — opposition research.” Sherri Greenberg, Professor of Practice at LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin

Harry released a statement Friday morning saying, “[Garza] either failed to report substantial financial support he received or failed to recognize the inconsistencies and correct them. As a candidate for a law enforcement position, either failure is very troubling.”

However, attorneys for the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC explained the discrepancy as an error in their reporting. In a statement Friday, they said Garza’s campaign did not receive their in-kind contributions, so they will be amending their reports to reflect the change.

Garza said his campaign finance reports were accurate, complete and transparent.

“From the start of this campaign, we have been transparent and forthright about the sources of our support,” he said.

He went on to call his movement “grassroots” and said they’ve received more than 5,400 individual contributions, averaging less than $15 each. Garza also noted they have “received the support of a variety of national, state and local organizations deeply committed to criminal justice reform.”

“I’m disappointed but not surprised that the Republican in the race is spending the waning days of this campaign engaged in Breitbart-style politics, as opposed to offering real solutions to the real challenges facing our community,” Garza said in a statement to KXAN.

Still, Harry called Garza’s attitude and response “cavalier.”

“Garza simply cannot be trusted to faithfully execute the duties of the district attorney when he repeatedly promises to ignore laws and violations of laws which he does not support. Dismissing financial reporting inconsistencies as just ‘politics’ is irresponsible,” Harry said.

In-Depth: TEC complaints and investigations

According to the Texas Ethics Commission, it has received 213 sworn complaints this year and legally must investigate every complaint over which they have jurisdiction.

There are still open investigations for 55 of those sworn complaints. The others have been closed or determined to not fall under TEC’s jurisdiction, according to the Texas Government Code.

“If they decide to take up your sworn complaint, they have a whole flow chart of process that you go through: with investigation, preliminary review, formal hearings,” said Sherri Greenberg, Professor of Practice at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. “It doesn’t mean just because there’s a complaint that there’s been a wrongdoing.”

While any individual can file a complaint with TEC about issues related to a campaign, Greenberg said it is common for opposing candidates to file complaints related to the other’s contribution-expenditure reports, since they must be filed regularly.

“This is very common when political opponents are doing any kind of what we call ‘oppo research’ — opposition research,” said Greenberg. “They are going to comb through anything in their opponent’s history.”