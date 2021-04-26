Marina owner accused of dumping human waste into Lake Travis

LAKE TRAVIS (KXAN) — Lower Colorado River Authority Police charged a Lake Travis marina owner with dumping waste, including used toilet paper, feces, and fluorescent dye into Lake Travis using an old pipe coming from the marina’s bathroom.

Authorities say the illegal dumping may have been happening for weeks.

Paul Carlton Coburn, 51, faces a third-degree felony for the unauthorized discharge of waste. Coburn is a co-owner and manager of Commander Point Marina, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers say someone tipped off the LCRA police to the sewage discharge. A police officer showed up to inspect the marina and that’s when the officer says they saw the waste and toilet paper coming out of the pipe and into Lake Travis. They say Coburn knew exactly what was happening.

“I then asked Coburn if he had used the toilet [April 23], and he stated yes,” LCRA Officer Jesse Strength wrote in the affidavit. “Coburn stated he was aware the sewage line was not connected to a tank. Coburn stated he was aware the pipe of the sewage line was cut for approximately three to four weeks.”

LCRA Police say Coburn lives at the marina on a boat. KXAN has tried to determine which attorney is representing Coburn and reach out for comment but so far we have not been successful. We will update this story once we get a comment.

Coburn was booked into the Travis County Jail on Friday but has since posted bond and been released.