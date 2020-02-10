Manor police officer injured in head-on crash with alleged getaway car

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor police officer was injured in a head-on crash with a vehicle that was leaving the area of an alleged burglary on Sunday, according to the Manor Police Department.

Manor Police were assisting the Travis County Sheriff’s Department on a report of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 13700 block of Briarcreek Loop.

When Travis County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene, 10 juveniles fled the area inside of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle hit the Manor police unit head-on. The officer was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Manor Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The other nine juveniles were in custody of TCSO for parent pick up as of Sunday morning.

