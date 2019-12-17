Manor Police looking for alleged juvenile arsonist

Manor Police released this photo, fully aware that it’s blurry, of the scene of an alleged arson earlier this year. (Manor Police photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor Police think a juvenile is behind a string of fires in the Greenbury neighborhood.

Along with Travis County ESD 12, Manor Police say they’ve responded to numerous fires this year in an area of the neighborhood where buses stop to pick kids up for school.

It’s around a pond at the front of the neighborhood, police say. It’s about 20-30 feet from a home, and with the latest fire happening during gusty winds Monday, authorities said it could have easily spread to the home.

Police say they think the culprit is 13-17 years old and lives in or near the neighborhood.

A photo, which police acknowledged was blurry, is from the scene of a previous alleged arson.

Anyone with information should contact Manor Police at 512-272-8177 or Travis County ESD 12 at 512-272-4502.