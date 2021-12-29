Manor New Year’s Eve celebration canceled amid spiking COVID-19 cases

The city of Manor is canceling its New Year’s Eve and 150th birthday celebration due to spiking COVID-19 cases and Austin-Travis County moving to Stage 4. (City of Manor Photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor’s New Year’s Eve celebration is canceled, the city announced Wednesday.

The event was also meant to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday. A concert and fireworks show was planned.

The city said the Manor Sesquicentennial Steering Committee met Wednesday and voted to cancel the event due to the omicron variant surge and guidance from health leaders saying people should avoid/reconsider holiday gatherings.

Austin-Travis County officially moved to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Wednesday, which recommends fully-vaccinated and boosted individuals wear masks in all settings, even when gathering outdoors.

The city of Manor said the remaining Sesquicentennial events are still going on as planned.

This is not the only New Year’s Eve event to be canceled. The ACL Live New Year’s Even show featuring Austin-based rock band Spoon was also canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19 cases among performing artists and a surge in community cases.

The Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs NBA game scheduled for Wednesday night was also postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, according to the Heat’s social media.

The city of Austin is still hosting a New Year’s Eve fireworks show from Vic Mathias Shores, but health leaders are asking people not to gather in large groups and view the event from a distance. That show starts at 10 p.m. on Friday.