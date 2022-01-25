Manor murder suspect arrested after caller gives police his location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Manor late last year was arrested Monday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Martinez, 25, was arrested by the Austin Police Department after a caller gave his location and description. The sheriff’s office said Martinez is charged with murder, and his bail is set at $500,000.

The shooting took place the night of Dec. 14, 2021. Deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street. Once they got there, they found Jose Cruz Rivera, 25, shot dead, TCSO said.