Manor mom arrested for allegedly cheering on 14-year-old daughter in fight
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A mother was arrested on Friday after a Snapchat video allegedly showed her cheering on her daughter as she fought another Manor High School student.
According to court documents, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was shown a Snapchat video of the fight between two Manor High School 14-year-old-students. The video appeared to show them fighting in a neighborhood as Raeneza Joseph was pacing around the girls shouting "There you go. Beat her a--!"
Documents said instead of stopping the fight, she encouraged her daughter to keep fighting. When the fight finally stopped, she stepped between the two girls and shouted that she would fight a child and she didn't care.
Both girls had facial injuries.
Around 9:20 a.m., Joseph arrived back at the school to allegedly pick up her daughter for another fight and was "irate and screaming in front of the school."
When the deputy tried to talk about the video with her, Joseph allegedly put her hands behind her back and said "Take me to Travis County, B----!" She refused to allow the deputy to interview her and she said, "Just arrest me, B----."
She was arrested and charged with endangerment of a child.
