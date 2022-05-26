MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District said only essential visitors will be allowed on school campuses districtwide starting Thursday.

The district implemented the policy following Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde.

Manor ISD describes non-essential visitors as “anyone whose presence is not essential for a school function.”

The district also promised more law enforcement presence on campuses.

Manor Police said it is investigating a threatening post with a video allegedly sent to several Manor Middle School students Wednesday.

Police ask if you have information, email police@cityofmanor.org or call (512) 974-0845 option 3.

The last day of school for Manor ISD students is Thursday, June 2. Graduation day is Friday, June 3.